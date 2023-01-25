Credit Suisse Group Increases PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) Price Target to $112.00

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 0.83% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on PCAR. Exane BNP Paribas raised PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. StockNews.com lowered PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on PACCAR to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on PACCAR from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.95.

PCAR stock opened at $111.08 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a PE ratio of 14.87, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR has a twelve month low of $77.00 and a twelve month high of $111.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $64.60.

Shares of PACCAR are going to split on the morning of Wednesday, March 8th. The 3-2 split was announced on Tuesday, December 6th. The newly created shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, March 7th.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.44. PACCAR had a return on equity of 21.24% and a net margin of 9.50%. The company had revenue of $7.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that PACCAR will post 8.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total transaction of $46,613.33. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,442 shares in the company, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Todd R. Hubbard sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.33, for a total value of $46,613.33. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,442 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $154,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 20,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.85, for a total value of $1,331,203.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 93,565 shares in the company, valued at $5,973,813.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,164 shares of company stock worth $4,156,350 over the last quarter. 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in PACCAR by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Stonegate Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $232,000. Paradiem LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the fourth quarter worth $4,128,000. Northstar Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Northstar Advisory Group LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,405,000 after acquiring an additional 7,565 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC grew its stake in shares of PACCAR by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the last quarter. 63.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

