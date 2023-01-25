Crane (NYSE:CR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $140.00. Approximately 165,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 331,252 shares.The stock last traded at $113.31 and had previously closed at $115.50.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CR. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Get Crane alerts:

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Crane Stock Down 0.2 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 213,113 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Crane by 281.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crane by 56.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Crane by 624.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Crane by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Crane Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.