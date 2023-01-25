Crane (NYSE:CR) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Crane Holdings, Co. (NYSE:CRGet Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after DA Davidson raised their price target on the stock from $130.00 to $140.00. Approximately 165,227 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the previous session’s volume of 331,252 shares.The stock last traded at $113.31 and had previously closed at $115.50.

Several other brokerages have also commented on CR. StockNews.com lowered Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Crane from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley raised Crane from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $116.00 to $129.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Crane from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.75.

Insider Activity at Crane

In related news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of Crane stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total transaction of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 2,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.53, for a total value of $290,207.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,845 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,422.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Max H. Mitchell sold 117,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $12,225,553.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 347,460 shares in the company, valued at $36,274,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 151,409 shares of company stock worth $15,809,162. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Crane

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Crane by 2,775.6% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 220,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $19,332,000 after buying an additional 213,113 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC increased its stake in Crane by 281.4% during the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 190,698 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $20,649,000 after acquiring an additional 140,703 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Crane by 56.0% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 273,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $23,179,000 after acquiring an additional 98,333 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Crane by 624.8% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 76,446 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $6,672,000 after acquiring an additional 65,899 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Crane by 10.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 656,264 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $71,060,000 after acquiring an additional 63,832 shares during the last quarter. 70.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Crane Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.51.

Crane (NYSE:CRGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.23. Crane had a return on equity of 24.93% and a net margin of 13.10%. The company had revenue of $824.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $819.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane Holdings, Co. will post 8.13 EPS for the current year.

Crane Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio is 27.25%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Holdings Co engages in the management of a subsidiary, which manufacture aerospace equipment, electronics systems, and flow control systems. The company was founded on December 2, 2021 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

