Cowen Lowers Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) Price Target to $49.00

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Cowen from $55.00 to $49.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Cowen’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 21.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on VZ. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.68.

VZ opened at $40.42 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.09 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.72. Verizon Communications has a 12-month low of $32.76 and a 12-month high of $55.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.77, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.37.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Verizon Communications will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 174.0% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 91,776 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $4,675,000 after purchasing an additional 58,283 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,194,111 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $60,828,000 after purchasing an additional 113,032 shares during the period. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter worth $567,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

