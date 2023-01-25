Cowa LLC Trims Position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY)

Cowa LLC lessened its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHY – Get Rating) by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,930 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,715 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF were worth $739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $64,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, TruWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $263,000.

Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHY opened at $23.92 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.04. Schwab International Dividend Equity ETF has a one year low of $19.53 and a one year high of $26.46.

