Cowa LLC Sells 15,205 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Cowa LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,205 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for about 1.9% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,901,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. Accel Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 43.4% in the second quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 327 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $397.72 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $394.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $392.99. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $349.53 and a 1 year high of $464.05.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

