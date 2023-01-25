Cowa LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE)

Cowa LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Get Rating) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 301 shares during the period. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Energy ETF were worth $606,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 41.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,770,000 after buying an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 291.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 7,213 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 130.1% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 91.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,122,000 after purchasing an additional 42,934 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Energy ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VDE opened at $125.01 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $122.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.70. Vanguard Energy ETF has a 12-month low of $85.07 and a 12-month high of $132.63.

Vanguard Energy ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

