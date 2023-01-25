Cowa LLC Has $341,000 Holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Cowa LLC lessened its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,447 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,428 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HPE. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 66.2% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,062 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 211.8% during the 3rd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 2,214 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 1,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, SVP Jeremy Cox sold 47,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.01, for a total value of $804,692.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Phil Mottram sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total value of $82,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $573,606. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 335,745 shares of company stock valued at $5,321,725. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Down 1.5 %

HPE stock opened at $15.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $20.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.22. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a twelve month low of $11.90 and a twelve month high of $17.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.07 and a 200-day moving average of $14.49.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 29th. The technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.62). Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 4.26% and a net margin of 3.05%. The company had revenue of $7.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.42 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, KGI Securities downgraded Hewlett Packard Enterprise from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co is a global edge-to-cloud company, which engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions, and services. It operates through the following segments: Compute, High Performance Computing & Artificial Intelligence (HPC & AI), Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

