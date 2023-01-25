Cowa LLC Has $2.52 Million Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Cowa LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 22,469 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust comprises approximately 1.7% of Cowa LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 30.1% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 827,710 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,399,000 after buying an additional 191,600 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the second quarter worth $332,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 28.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 51,352 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Gold Trust during the third quarter worth $1,759,000. Finally, EWG Elevate Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2.5% in the third quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 19,753 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. 62.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Price Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $36.49 on Wednesday. iShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $39.36. The company’s fifty day moving average is $34.51 and its 200 day moving average is $33.16.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.