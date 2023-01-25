Cowa LLC Has $1.79 Million Stake in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV)

Cowa LLC decreased its position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SGOV – Get Rating) by 86.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,863 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,111 shares during the quarter. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Cowa LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cowa LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SGOV. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF by 3,477.8% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $61,000.

iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $100.39 on Wednesday. iShares 0-3 Month Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $99.96 and a 52 week high of $100.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.17.

