Cowa LLC Acquires 1,000 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Cowa LLC increased its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the quarter. Cowa LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $1,060,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Visionary Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,540 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.0% during the second quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 5,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.9% during the second quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 6,342 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $311,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 23.4% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,320 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.7% during the third quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 5,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.73.

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock opened at $54.51 on Wednesday. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a twelve month low of $44.79 and a twelve month high of $60.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.15. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.97 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be issued a $1.048 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This is an increase from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.89%.

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

