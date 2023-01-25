Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Up 3.7%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.36. 105,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 438,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on CSAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.

Get Cosan alerts:

Cosan Stock Up 3.0 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cosan

Cosan Company Profile

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Cosan by 132.5% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 165,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,130,000 after acquiring an additional 94,258 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth $164,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cosan by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 796,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of Cosan by 302.9% during the third quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 1,868,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,072,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Cosan during the third quarter worth $153,000. Institutional investors own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.