Cosan (NYSE:CSAN) Shares Up 3.7%

Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN – Get Rating) shot up 3.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.42 and last traded at $13.36. 105,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 76% from the average session volume of 438,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.88.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on CSAN shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Cosan from $18.30 to $15.80 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cosan from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th.
The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.55.
Cosan Company Profile
Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company's Raízen segment distributes and markets fuels through a franchised network of service stations under the Shell brand; engages in the petroleum refining; operation of convenience stores; manufacture and sale of automotive and industrial lubricants; and production and sale of liquefied petroleum gas.
