Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, October 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $2.00 target price for the company.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.2 %

CRVS stock opened at $0.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.88 and a 200-day moving average of $0.91. Corvus Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $2.17. The company has a market cap of $36.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.90 and a beta of 0.98.

Insider Activity at Corvus Pharmaceuticals

Corvus Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:CRVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corvus Pharmaceuticals will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard A. Md Miller bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.74 per share, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,480,119 shares in the company, valued at $1,095,288.06. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders acquired a total of 100,000 shares of company stock valued at $75,000 in the last quarter. Insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. boosted its holdings in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 13.5% in the third quarter. Telemetry Investments L.L.C. now owns 522,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $427,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 480,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 106,700 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 19.0% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 429,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 68,674 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 975,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of immune modulator product candidates with the potential to treat solid cancers, T-cell lymphomas, autoimmune diseases, and infectious diseases. Its product pipeline includes B Cell Activator and Anti-CD73, Adenosine Production Inhibitor Anti-CD73, ITK Inhibitor, A2AR Inhibitor, Anti-CXCR2, and A2BR Inhibitor.

