Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 3,333 Shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,333 shares during the quarter. AutoZone comprises about 4.3% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.15% of AutoZone worth $60,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter worth $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 16 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its holdings in AutoZone by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 17 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

AZO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of AutoZone from $2,260.00 to $2,540.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their target price on AutoZone from $2,520.00 to $2,782.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,600.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,600.00 to $2,725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,597.88.

In other AutoZone news, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total value of $9,241,410.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,053,658.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other AutoZone news, VP Grant E. Mcgee sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,400.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 3,800 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,431.95, for a total transaction of $9,241,410.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,825 shares in the company, valued at $36,053,658.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 9,286 shares of company stock valued at $22,691,045 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,341.56 on Wednesday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,703.32 and a 1 year high of $2,610.05. The firm has a market cap of $43.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.63, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2,441.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,314.13.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $27.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $25.15 by $2.30. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 69.45% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $25.69 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 124.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc engages in the retail and distribution of automotive replacement parts and accessories. The firm offers ALLDATA, which produces, sells, and maintains diagnostic and repair information software used in the automotive repair industry and E-commerce, which includes direct sales to customers.

