Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 2,390 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lowered its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,225 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,390 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in COP. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 22,866,527 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,053,643,000 after buying an additional 2,472,255 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 64.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,177,310 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,901,935,000 after purchasing an additional 8,323,587 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 8,523,923 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $765,534,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075,819 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,782,988 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $429,560,000 after purchasing an additional 595,871 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,098,496 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $368,086,000 after purchasing an additional 360,612 shares during the period. 81.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

COP has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $128.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $151.00 target price (up from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.29.

COP stock opened at $118.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $118.90 and a 200-day moving average of $112.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $78.30 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 13.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

In other news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $547,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of ConocoPhillips stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

