Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Sells 15,661 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lessened its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) by 88.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,116 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 15,661 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 91.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 111 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Laboratory Co. of America alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup downgraded shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $250.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $275.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Laboratory Co. of America Price Performance

In related news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.67, for a total transaction of $259,659.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,687 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,864.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE LH opened at $252.52 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $200.32 and a 12-month high of $290.20. The company has a market capitalization of $22.37 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $239.15 and its 200-day moving average is $234.41.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $4.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.71 by ($0.03). Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 20.33%. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.82 earnings per share. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 19.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 15.36%.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a global life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Laboratory Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Laboratory Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.