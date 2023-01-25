Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 23,300 Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Marqeta during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the second quarter valued at about $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Marqeta during the first quarter worth about $53,000. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Marqeta during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 1,104.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MQ opened at $6.59 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.40 and its 200 day moving average is $7.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.78 and a beta of 1.90. Marqeta, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.64 and a 52-week high of $12.74.

Marqeta ( NASDAQ:MQ Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.67% and a negative net margin of 27.90%. The business had revenue of $191.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.53 million. Equities analysts predict that Marqeta, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on MQ. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Marqeta from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Marqeta from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Marqeta from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Marqeta from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Marqeta from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.01.

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, digital banks, tech giants, and financial institutions.

