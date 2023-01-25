Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 164.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Fabrinet by 546.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 349 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Fabrinet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 97.13% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on FN. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $156.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $102.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $125.00 to $132.50 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.50.

FN opened at $135.75 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.60 and a 200 day moving average of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 1.05. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $74.57 and a 12 month high of $140.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $655.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.67 million. Fabrinet had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 17.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Fabrinet news, COO Harpal Gill sold 6,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.12, for a total value of $817,021.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 35,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,865.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Csaba Sverha sold 14,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.94, for a total transaction of $1,730,816.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,074,077.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fabrinet engages in the provision of optical packaging and electronic manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers. The firm’s engineering services include process design, failure analysis, reliability testing, tooling design, and real-time traceability system. Its manufacturing operations offer sensors, subsystems, customized optics, and optical modules and components.

