Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 668 Shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,912 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. LPL Financial accounts for 2.9% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $40,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in LPL Financial by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LPL Financial by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,473,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in LPL Financial by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. raised its holdings in LPL Financial by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. 94.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LPLA opened at $229.61 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $221.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $224.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 0.92. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $140.65 and a fifty-two week high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50.

LPL Financial ( NASDAQ:LPLA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.29. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 40.28% and a net margin of 7.59%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Equities analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 11.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.84%.

In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total value of $1,114,539.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michelle Oroschakoff sold 5,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.80, for a total transaction of $1,114,539.40. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,787,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brent Simonich bought 920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $219.15 per share, with a total value of $201,618.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,104.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LPLA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group downgraded LPL Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered LPL Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $281.00 to $239.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on LPL Financial in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of LPL Financial from $259.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.63.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

