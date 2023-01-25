Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 3,701 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) by 18.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,255 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,701 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 65.3% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,805 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after buying an additional 4,663 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 0.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 182,883 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $16,441,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Seagate Technology by 4.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 26,946 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $2,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Seagate Technology by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 89,250 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,059,000 after purchasing an additional 54,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 95,541 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $8,589,000 after purchasing an additional 29,329 shares during the period. 82.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on STX shares. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. UBS Group lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $85.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. TheStreet cut Seagate Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Seagate Technology from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.91.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $61.41 on Wednesday. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $47.47 and a 1-year high of $117.03. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 41.28 and a beta of 1.06.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The data storage provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.52 by ($0.15). Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 716.97%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

