Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Purchases 1,096 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 270,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the quarter. Chubb makes up about 3.5% of Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC owned 0.07% of Chubb worth $49,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CB. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Key Financial Inc increased its position in Chubb by 76.2% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 178 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Chubb by 36.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

Insider Activity at Chubb

In other Chubb news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total value of $5,000,027.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 570,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $118,638,020.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 24,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.91, for a total transaction of $5,000,027.59. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 570,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,638,020.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 19,051 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.59, for a total transaction of $4,164,358.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 131,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,745,022.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,786 shares of company stock valued at $14,975,790 over the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Stock Up 2.1 %

CB opened at $228.35 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $218.80 and a 200 day moving average of $202.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Chubb Limited has a 12 month low of $173.78 and a 12 month high of $230.27. The company has a market cap of $94.78 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.15. Chubb had a return on equity of 11.89% and a net margin of 14.70%. The business had revenue of $10.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 15.41 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio is 23.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Chubb in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $209.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Chubb in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $225.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Chubb from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Chubb from $216.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chubb presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $242.33.

Chubb Profile

(Get Rating)

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

Featured Articles

