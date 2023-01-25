Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Buys New Shares in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 16,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LZ. Ieq Capital LLC grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 4.0% during the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 147,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,647 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 1,189.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 93,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after buying an additional 86,690 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 791.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 9,498 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 49.2% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 27,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 9,082 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio grew its stake in LegalZoom.com by 64.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 26,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. 69.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LZ. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $19.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.67.

LZ opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.29. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.37 and a 12-month high of $17.36.

LegalZoom.com (NASDAQ:LZ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $154.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. LegalZoom.com had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 38.19%. As a group, research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

LegalZoom.com, Inc operates an online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. The company's platform offers products and services, including business formations, creating estate planning documents, protecting intellectual property, completing certain forms and agreements, providing access to independent attorney advice, and connecting customers with experts for tax preparation and bookkeeping services.

