Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Boosts Stock Position in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) by 27.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the period. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in WEX were worth $302,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in WEX in the third quarter worth approximately $25,250,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,101,566 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $731,925,000 after buying an additional 164,902 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of WEX by 3.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,196,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $748,819,000 after buying an additional 131,664 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of WEX by 35.2% during the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 417,765 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,988,000 after buying an additional 108,858 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its position in shares of WEX by 2,889.4% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 74,945 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,658,000 after buying an additional 72,438 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WEX opened at $178.73 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. WEX Inc. has a one year low of $125.00 and a one year high of $183.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

WEX ( NYSE:WEX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($0.11). WEX had a return on equity of 27.73% and a net margin of 4.53%. The firm had revenue of $616.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $590.54 million. Analysts anticipate that WEX Inc. will post 11.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.32, for a total transaction of $163,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,394,262.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Hilary A. Rapkin sold 5,270 shares of WEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $922,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,135,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,426 shares of company stock valued at $2,102,480 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on WEX. Barclays lowered their price target on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their price target on WEX from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WEX from $226.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on WEX from $185.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $194.08.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

