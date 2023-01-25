Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 3,660 Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM)

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 3,660 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of CALM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cal-Maine Foods by 110.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,722 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,654,000 after purchasing an additional 82,125 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 440,086 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $24,303,000 after buying an additional 7,494 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 39.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 9.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,803,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Cal-Maine Foods by 113.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,444 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CALM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stephens raised their price objective on Cal-Maine Foods to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cal-Maine Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of CALM opened at $53.21 on Wednesday. Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.25 and a 1 year high of $65.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of -0.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.27 and a 200-day moving average of $56.29.

Cal-Maine Foods (NASDAQ:CALM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by ($0.23). Cal-Maine Foods had a return on equity of 40.78% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $801.70 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cal-Maine Foods, Inc. will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be given a dividend of $1.35 per share. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.15%. This is an increase from Cal-Maine Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Cal-Maine Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.15%.

Cal-Maine Foods, Inc engages in the production, grading, packing, marketing, and distribution of fresh shell eggs. The firm operates farms, processing plants, hatcheries, feed mills, warehouses, offices and other properties. It markets shell eggs to national and regional grocery store chains, club stores, foodservice distributors, and egg product manufacturers.

