Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

CRBG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Corebridge Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Corebridge Financial in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Corebridge Financial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th.

Insider Activity

In other Corebridge Financial news, Director Alan B. Colberg bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $687,600.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 37,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,705.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $186,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $291,000. Finally, Salzhauer Michael acquired a new position in Corebridge Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $295,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.16% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial stock opened at $21.40 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. Corebridge Financial has a one year low of $18.81 and a one year high of $23.50.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Corebridge Financial will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.30%.

About Corebridge Financial

(Get Rating)

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds.

