Contrasting Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) & Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG)

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Rating) and Portage Biotech (NASDAQ:PRTG – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and Portage Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 40.29% 45.40% 24.42% Portage Biotech N/A -7.95% -6.75%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Matador Resources and Portage Biotech’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $1.66 billion 4.61 $584.97 million $9.82 6.61 Portage Biotech N/A N/A -$16.87 million ($1.00) -4.95

Volatility and Risk

Matador Resources has higher revenue and earnings than Portage Biotech. Portage Biotech is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Matador Resources, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Matador Resources has a beta of 3.5, suggesting that its stock price is 250% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Portage Biotech has a beta of 1.34, suggesting that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.7% of Portage Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.6% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Matador Resources and Portage Biotech, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 1 7 0 2.88 Portage Biotech 0 0 3 0 3.00

Matador Resources currently has a consensus target price of $70.00, suggesting a potential upside of 7.83%. Portage Biotech has a consensus target price of $19.00, suggesting a potential upside of 283.84%. Given Portage Biotech’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Portage Biotech is more favorable than Matador Resources.

Summary

Matador Resources beats Portage Biotech on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations; provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and offers oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated total proved oil and natural gas reserves were 323.4 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 181.3 million stock tank barrels of oil and 852.5 billion cubic feet of natural gas. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About Portage Biotech

Portage Biotech Inc., together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops pharmaceutical and biotechnology products. The company's product includes IMM60, an iNKT cell activator; IMM65, a PLGA-nanoparticle combined with a NY-ESO-1 peptide vaccine; TT-10, an adenosine receptor type 2A (A2A) inhibitor to treat A2A expressing solid tumors; TT-4, an adenosine receptor type 2B (A2B) inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-53, an A2A/A2B inhibitor to treat solid tumors; TT-3, an A2B inhibitor to treat colorectal and gastrointestinal cancers; and NT230-6 that is in Phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of tumors. It also provides Nanolipogel (NLG) co-formulation platform for delivery of DNA aptamers and certain aptamer-small molecule-based combination products; and STING agonist platform, a proprietary immune priming and boosting technology, offers various ways to target immune stimulation towards the cancer, as well as to co-deliver various signals in a single product. The company is based in Tortola, British Virgin Islands.

