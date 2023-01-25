Contrasting Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:BTCA) & Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY)

Bactolac Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:BTCA – Get Rating) and Chugai Pharmaceutical (OTCMKTS:CHGCY – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Chugai Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 41.4% of Bactolac Pharmaceutical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Bactolac Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.01, meaning that its stock price is 99% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Chugai Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.58, meaning that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bactolac Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A Chugai Pharmaceutical 32.52% 29.81% 23.31%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Bactolac Pharmaceutical and Chugai Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bactolac Pharmaceutical 0 0 0 0 N/A Chugai Pharmaceutical 0 0 1 0 3.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bactolac Pharmaceutical and Chugai Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bactolac Pharmaceutical N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Chugai Pharmaceutical $9.10 billion 4.76 $2.76 billion $0.92 14.30

Chugai Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Bactolac Pharmaceutical.

Summary

Chugai Pharmaceutical beats Bactolac Pharmaceutical on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bactolac Pharmaceutical

Bactolac Pharmaceutical is a leader in the Nutraceutical industry, specializing in full turn key supplement manufacturing. As a top Dietary Supplement manufacturer, they are one of only a few full-service health supplement facilities, offering everything from product manufacturing to product testing, packaging, and label application. Founded in New York in 1995, the company’s goal has always been to provide high-quality vitamins and supplements at competitive prices to help customers become successful in the health and wellness supplementation market.

About Chugai Pharmaceutical

Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, importation, and exportation of pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's products for oncology primarily include Avastin, FoundationOne, Polivy, Rozlytrek, Tecentriq, Perjeta, Alecensa, Herceptin, Kadcyla, Rituxan, and Gazyva; osteoporosis, including Actemra, Edirol, and Bonviva; Mircera, an erythropoiesis agent; Oxarol, an agent for secondary hyperparathyroidism; and other diseases comprise Hemlibra, CellCept, Tamiflu, Evrysdi, Ronapreve, Vabysmo, and Enspryng. It has various development product candidates in the areas of oncology, immunology, neuroscience, hematology, ophthalmology, and other diseases. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. has strategic alliances with Roche Group; and collaboration and joint research with academia. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Chuo, Japan. Chugai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roche Holding Ltd.

