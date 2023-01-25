Continuum Finance (CTN) Price Reaches $0.0507 on Major Exchanges

Continuum Finance (CTN) traded down 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 24th. Continuum Finance has a market cap of $122.75 million and $27,410.16 worth of Continuum Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Continuum Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000224 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Continuum Finance has traded up 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Continuum Finance Token Profile

Continuum Finance’s launch date was December 10th, 2021. Continuum Finance’s total supply is 330,000,000 tokens. Continuum Finance’s official Twitter account is @continuumfi and its Facebook page is accessible here. Continuum Finance’s official website is continuum-seven.vercel.app.

Continuum Finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Continuum Finance is a decentralized financial aggregator for automated token exchange, money market and liquidity protocol built on multiple ecosystems. Continuum Finance is a protocol on the Binance Smart Chain blockchain that establishes money markets, which are pools of tokens with algorithmically derived interest rates, based on the supply and demand for the token. Suppliers (and borrowers) of an asset interact directly with the protocol, earning (and paying) a floating interest rate, without having to negotiate terms such as maturity, interest rate, or collateral with a peer or counterparty.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Continuum Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Continuum Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Continuum Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

