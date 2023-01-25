Constellation (DAG) Price Tops $0.0603 on Top Exchanges

Constellation (DAG) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 25th. One Constellation coin can now be bought for $0.0603 or 0.00000267 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Constellation has traded up 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. Constellation has a total market cap of $139.96 million and $632,778.46 worth of Constellation was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0587 or 0.00000260 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000323 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 60.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000015 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.18 or 0.00399603 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000125 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,330.00 or 0.28049182 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.88 or 0.00602104 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000179 BTC.
Constellation Coin Profile
Constellation was first traded on January 1st, 2018. Constellation’s total supply is 3,711,998,690 coins and its circulating supply is 2,320,488,685 coins. The official message board for Constellation is medium.com/constellationlabs. Constellation’s official Twitter account is @conste11ation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Constellation’s official website is www.constellationnetwork.io. The Reddit community for Constellation is https://reddit.com/r/constellation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Constellation Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Constellation directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Constellation should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Constellation using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Constellation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Constellation and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.