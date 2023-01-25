Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 591 Shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Consolidated Planning Corp lessened its stake in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,230 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 1.3% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $4,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,918 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $949,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 11,087 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 2,870 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $695,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Motorola Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Motorola Solutions by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 55,177 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $13,362,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MSI shares. StockNews.com began coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Motorola Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, Edward Jones downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Motorola Solutions Stock Down 0.2 %

In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 135 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.97, for a total value of $34,960.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,510 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,167,954.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory Q. Brown sold 15,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.57, for a total value of $4,103,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 55,615 shares of the company's stock, valued at $15,214,595.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 128,423 shares of company stock valued at $33,688,438 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.85% of the company's stock.

Shares of Motorola Solutions stock opened at $256.23 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $275.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.19. The stock has a market cap of $42.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.93.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.15. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 533.01% and a net margin of 13.47%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Motorola Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 51.76%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Get Rating)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission critical communications and analytics in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation, and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

Featured Stories

