Consolidated Planning Corp Sells 540 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Consolidated Planning Corp lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,448 shares of the company’s stock after selling 540 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Consolidated Planning Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $3,618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $202,000. Dfpg Investments LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 4,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Walker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $2,921,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 32.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 164.5% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 51,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,075,000 after acquiring an additional 31,836 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Stock Performance

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock opened at $127.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.01. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $110.55 and a one year high of $133.22.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF Company Profile

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

