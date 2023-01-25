Consolidated Planning Corp Purchases Shares of 6,159 iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Country Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 1,225 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $50,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $41.86 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.22.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.