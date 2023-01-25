Consolidated Planning Corp Has $1.10 Million Stake in Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF)

Consolidated Planning Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 8.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,139 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $1,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $918,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 23,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after buying an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 15,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Synchrony Financial by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SYF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group initiated coverage on Synchrony Financial in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synchrony Financial from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.27.

Shares of SYF opened at $35.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.20. Synchrony Financial has a 52-week low of $27.22 and a 52-week high of $47.05. The company has a market cap of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.60, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.61.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.14. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 24.07% and a net margin of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 762,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,841,689. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Synchrony Financial news, insider Margaret M. Keane sold 68,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $2,495,468.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 762,786 shares in the company, valued at $27,841,689. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Carol Juel sold 31,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $1,252,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,237,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Synchrony Financial engages in the provision of consumer financial services. It operates through three sales platforms: Retail Card, Payment Solutions, and CareCredit. The Retail Card platform is a provider of private label credit cards, and also provides Dual Cards and small-and medium-sized business credit products.

