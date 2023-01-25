Consolidated Planning Corp Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Consolidated Planning Corp cut its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 28.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 821 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 23,653.4% in the 3rd quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,573,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,558,891 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 2,445,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,500 shares during the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,139,000. Cowa LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4,837.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 993,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after acquiring an additional 973,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 208.3% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,209,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,576,000 after acquiring an additional 817,014 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA IJH opened at $257.10 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $277.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $248.83 and a 200-day moving average of $243.28.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

