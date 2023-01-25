Consolidated Planning Corp Buys 658 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Consolidated Planning Corp grew its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 23,242 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Eaton were worth $3,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 74.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 101,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 43,381 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 374,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its position in shares of Eaton by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,682 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,188,000. 80.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton alerts:

Insider Activity at Eaton

In related news, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 27,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.76, for a total transaction of $4,273,742.88. Following the sale, the insider now owns 28,131 shares in the company, valued at $4,381,684.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eaton Stock Up 1.7 %

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ETN shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $157.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Eaton from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $124.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut shares of Eaton from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $163.92.

ETN stock opened at $161.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $64.30 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $160.09 and its 200 day moving average is $148.96. Eaton Co. plc has a one year low of $122.50 and a one year high of $167.51.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion. Eaton had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 17.66%. On average, research analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.55 EPS for the current year.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.