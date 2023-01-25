Consolidated Planning Corp Acquires 270 Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL)

Consolidated Planning Corp lifted its holdings in Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,755 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $1,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,150 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 115.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 940 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 936 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Halliburton during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. 80.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Halliburton to $43.90 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Halliburton in a research note on Friday, December 9th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $53.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Halliburton from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.28.

In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Halliburton news, Director Margaret Katherine Banks sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.49, for a total transaction of $212,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,625 shares in the company, valued at approximately $519,041.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Van H. Beckwith sold 4,493 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $181,562.13. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 191,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,731,806.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 59,153 shares of company stock worth $2,305,715. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:HAL opened at $39.72 on Wednesday. Halliburton has a 52 week low of $23.30 and a 52 week high of $43.99. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.23 and a 200 day moving average of $33.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 2.15.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.05. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 22.69%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Halliburton will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.87%.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

