CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 7%

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.80 and last traded at $58.26. Approximately 238,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 681,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CEIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.

Get CONSOL Energy alerts:

CONSOL Energy Stock Down 6.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement

CONSOL Energy ( NYSE:CEIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.38). The company had revenue of $561.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $463.60 million. CONSOL Energy had a return on equity of 41.36% and a net margin of 20.11%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.

Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy

In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 445.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for CONSOL Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONSOL Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.