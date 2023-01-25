CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Shares Down 7%

Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) dropped 7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $57.80 and last traded at $58.26. Approximately 238,940 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 681,478 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.67.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
CEIX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley reduced their price target on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd.
CONSOL Energy Stock Down 6.3 %
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $66.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.
CONSOL Energy Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.32%.
Insider Activity at CONSOL Energy
In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total transaction of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares of the company's stock, valued at $36,990,164. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $941,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,905.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 445.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in CONSOL Energy by 123.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in CONSOL Energy in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.
