Conflux Hits Market Capitalization of $62.98 Million (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 24th. Conflux has a total market capitalization of $62.98 million and $10.63 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conflux coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0301 or 0.00000133 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Conflux has traded 8.7% higher against the dollar.

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22,644.98 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000371 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.66 or 0.00387088 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00015475 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $168.71 or 0.00745023 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00093774 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.47 or 0.00567326 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001160 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004392 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.61 or 0.00188177 BTC.

Conflux (CRYPTO:CFX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. The official website for Conflux is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.02996012 USD and is up 5.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $3,810,970.42 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Conflux should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conflux using one of the exchanges listed above.

