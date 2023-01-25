Confluent (CFLT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40). The company had revenue of $151.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.39 million. Confluent had a negative return on equity of 55.60% and a negative net margin of 85.83%. On average, analysts expect Confluent to post $-2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $23.20. 3,427,702 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,913,210. Confluent has a 1-year low of $16.48 and a 1-year high of $81.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -13.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 5.74 and a current ratio of 5.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.65 and its 200 day moving average is $24.44.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on CFLT shares. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Confluent from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 5th. FBN Securities initiated coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Confluent from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays upgraded shares of Confluent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Confluent from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.50.

In other Confluent news, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 164,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,788,619.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 59,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,358,947.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Ventures Vii (Jersey) L. Index sold 140,511 shares of Confluent stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,233,158.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 829,987 shares of company stock worth $18,552,363 over the last 90 days. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Confluent by 720.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 272,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,170,000 after purchasing an additional 239,232 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in Confluent by 3,176.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 149,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,215,000 after buying an additional 145,391 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,322,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Confluent by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 19,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 2,235 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.66% of the company’s stock.

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for connecting and processing data; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software that connects and processes data in real-time with the foundational platform for data in motion.

