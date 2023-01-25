Concordium (CCD) Price Hits $0.0085 on Major Exchanges

Concordium (CCD) traded up 16.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Over the last week, Concordium has traded up 9.3% against the US dollar. Concordium has a market cap of $53.09 million and $1.04 million worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Concordium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0085 or 0.00000037 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Concordium Profile

Concordium’s genesis date was June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,568,824,325 coins and its circulating supply is 6,227,385,837 coins. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Concordium is medium.com/concordium. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

