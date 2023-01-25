Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) Announces $0.33 Quarterly Dividend

Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 21st, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.33 per share on Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 27th.

Conagra Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 15.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Conagra Brands has a payout ratio of 46.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Conagra Brands to earn $2.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.0%.

Shares of NYSE:CAG opened at $37.26 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $38.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.81. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.57. Conagra Brands has a fifty-two week low of $30.06 and a fifty-two week high of $41.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 14.38%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Conagra Brands will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CAG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 29th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Conagra Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Conagra Brands from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.45.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total transaction of $2,045,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Conagra Brands by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in Conagra Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,429,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in Conagra Brands by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 22,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Conagra Brands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 63,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 4,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 144,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,731,000 after purchasing an additional 9,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates in four segments: Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products through various retail channels in the United States.

