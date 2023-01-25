Community West Bancshares (CWBC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th.

Community West Bancshares (NASDAQ:CWBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.08. Community West Bancshares had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.26%. The company had revenue of $12.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.40 million. On average, analysts expect Community West Bancshares to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Community West Bancshares Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CWBC opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. Community West Bancshares has a 52 week low of $13.26 and a 52 week high of $16.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.31. The company has a market cap of $129.06 million, a PE ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Community West Bancshares Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Community West Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.41%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community West Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Community West Bancshares in the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Community West Bancshares by 44.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Community West Bancshares by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 42,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Community West Bancshares by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 31,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $437,000 after buying an additional 1,556 shares in the last quarter. 27.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Community West Bancshares

Community West Bancshares operates as the bank holding company for Community West Bank, N.A. that provides various financial products and services in California. The company offers deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and fixed rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit; and cash management products.

