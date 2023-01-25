Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.
Community Bank System Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of NYSE:CBU traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,857. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00.
Community Bank System Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.50%.
CBU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.
About Community Bank System
Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.
