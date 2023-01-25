Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The bank reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Community Bank System had a net margin of 26.44% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $187.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.60 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS.

Community Bank System Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CBU traded down $1.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,857. Community Bank System has a 52 week low of $58.28 and a 52 week high of $74.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $62.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $64.00.

Community Bank System Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Community Bank System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.50%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Community Bank System

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Community Bank System by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 7,143 shares of the bank’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Community Bank System by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,912 shares of the bank’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $393,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in shares of Community Bank System during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

CBU has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Community Bank System from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Hovde Group lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Community Bank System to $59.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Community Bank System in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

About Community Bank System

(Get Rating)

Community Bank System, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of retail, business, and municipal banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The Banking segment offers an array of lending and depository-related products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal enterprises.



