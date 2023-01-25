Commerce Bank Lowers Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Commerce Bank lessened its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 174,227 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,087 shares during the period. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Stryker were worth $35,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in Stryker during the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 123.2% in the third quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 250 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 3,862.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 317 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $255.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $243.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $223.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.94. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $188.84 and a twelve month high of $279.28.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The medical technology company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.46 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 13.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.20 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. This is a positive change from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 46.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Stryker from $248.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Stryker to $265.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. KeyCorp started coverage on Stryker in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. TheStreet raised Stryker from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Stryker from $233.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stryker has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $260.68.

In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Kevin Lobo sold 67,232 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.68, for a total value of $16,114,165.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,358,953.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 6,571 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.69, for a total value of $1,693,280.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,387,240.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 80,079 shares of company stock valued at $19,354,832 in the last three months. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Stryker Corp. operates as a medical technology company. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics & Spine and MedSurg & Neurotechnology. The Orthopaedics & Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee, and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

