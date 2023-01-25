Commerce Bank Has $62.27 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Commerce Bank increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 794,148 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $62,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEE. Public Investment Fund purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,914,802 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 34.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735,904 shares in the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in NextEra Energy by 55.4% during the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,233,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% during the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,203,000 after purchasing an additional 836,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In related news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 175,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 21,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.37, for a total transaction of $1,812,490.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,559,392.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total transaction of $194,159.79. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,003,256.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 46,617 shares of company stock worth $3,962,217. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NextEra Energy Price Performance

A number of research analysts recently commented on NEE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $108.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.40.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $83.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $91.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.25, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.48.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. NextEra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

See Also

