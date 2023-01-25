Commerce Bank Decreases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Commerce Bank lowered its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 530,115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,902 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises 1.0% of Commerce Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.20% of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF worth $111,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Mill Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

IWF stock opened at $227.47 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $202.05 and a twelve month high of $285.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $221.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.74.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

