Comerica Incorporated to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $2.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Comerica in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.19 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.12. The consensus estimate for Comerica’s current full-year earnings is $9.60 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Comerica’s Q3 2024 earnings at $2.24 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $9.00 EPS.

CMA has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $78.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Comerica to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Wolfe Research increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $79.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Comerica from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.02.

Shares of NYSE:CMA opened at $71.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.33. Comerica has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $102.09.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Comerica had a net margin of 30.72% and a return on equity of 20.75%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.66 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Comerica during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $271,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Comerica by 38.0% in the second quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in Comerica in the third quarter worth about $38,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.11%.

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, and Finance segments. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services for small and middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

