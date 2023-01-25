Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Short Interest Update

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 30th, there was short interest totalling 407,700 shares, a decrease of 5.9% from the December 15th total of 433,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 157,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of Columbus McKinnon stock opened at $34.80 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Columbus McKinnon has a 12-month low of $23.54 and a 12-month high of $48.78. The company has a market cap of $996.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.75 and a beta of 1.25.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $231.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $235.71 million. Columbus McKinnon had a return on equity of 10.53% and a net margin of 4.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that Columbus McKinnon will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson dropped their price target on Columbus McKinnon from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,223,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,159,000 after buying an additional 55,329 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 3.9% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,654,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,274,000 after buying an additional 62,842 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 1.8% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,463,456 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,284,000 after buying an additional 26,221 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,393,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,453,000 after acquiring an additional 11,522 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,284,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,614,000 after acquiring an additional 40,265 shares in the last quarter. 96.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

