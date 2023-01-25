Columbia Banking System, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 3rd.

Columbia Banking System has decreased its dividend by an average of 24.6% per year over the last three years. Columbia Banking System has a dividend payout ratio of 32.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Columbia Banking System to earn $3.39 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.4%.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Columbia Banking System Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ:COLB opened at $29.06 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 0.70. Columbia Banking System has a 1-year low of $26.97 and a 1-year high of $37.59. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Columbia Banking System

A number of analysts recently issued reports on COLB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Columbia Banking System from $37.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 17.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,810,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $187,508,000 after buying an additional 853,211 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 216.2% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 897,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,918,000 after purchasing an additional 613,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 70.2% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,110,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,822,000 after purchasing an additional 457,912 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 114.0% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 599,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,190,000 after purchasing an additional 319,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Columbia Banking System by 17.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,561,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,739,000 after purchasing an additional 236,613 shares during the last quarter.

About Columbia Banking System

(Get Rating)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It offers personal banking products and services, including noninterest and interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and other personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.