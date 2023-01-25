Colefax Group PLC (CFX) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 9th

Colefax Group PLC (LON:CFX – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Monday, January 23rd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 2.60 ($0.03) per share on Wednesday, April 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Colefax Group Stock Performance

LON:CFX opened at GBX 685 ($8.48) on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 634.70 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 724.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 84.42. The company has a market cap of £49.58 million and a P/E ratio of 665.05. Colefax Group has a twelve month low of GBX 570 ($7.06) and a twelve month high of GBX 909 ($11.25).

Get Colefax Group alerts:

About Colefax Group

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Colefax Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, marketing, distribution, and retailing of furnishing fabrics, wallpapers, trimmings, upholstered furniture, and related products in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two divisions, Product and Decorating.

Receive News & Ratings for Colefax Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colefax Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.