Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Down 5.7%

Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)’s stock price traded down 5.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $50.47 and last traded at $50.53. 2,094,277 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 16,960,336 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.56.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Coinbase Global to $89.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Coinbase Global in a report on Monday, December 12th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Compass Point reduced their price target on Coinbase Global from $95.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.04.

Coinbase Global Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.82 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.33.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.21 per share, for a total transaction of $370,471.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 190,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,336,220.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,175 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.85, for a total transaction of $95,373.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,631 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,343,169.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,834 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.21 per share, with a total value of $370,471.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 190,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,336,220.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 102,804 shares of company stock worth $4,495,603 and sold 560,244 shares worth $23,892,552. 36.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Coinbase Global by 19.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,786,266 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $824,587,000 after acquiring an additional 2,110,196 shares during the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 9,189,273 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $325,208,000 after buying an additional 1,469,638 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the 2nd quarter valued at $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares during the period. 46.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Coinbase Global Company Profile

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

